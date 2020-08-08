Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,146 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,647,000 after purchasing an additional 438,676 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,110. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $134.65. The stock has a market cap of $328.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.25 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.