Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 87,151 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 83,606,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,363. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $26.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.