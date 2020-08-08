Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 169.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,325,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

