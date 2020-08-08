Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Athenex worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATNX. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Athenex stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 5,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,945. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $897.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.90. Athenex Inc has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 87.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,114,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,902,624.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

