Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

PFE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $38.45. 9,620,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,864,820. The firm has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.