Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,122,228,000 after buying an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,762,092,000 after buying an additional 320,352 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $195.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,411. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $380.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

