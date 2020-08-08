Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,716,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,441,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after buying an additional 203,586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,862,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,302,000 after buying an additional 359,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,348,000 after buying an additional 383,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,192,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after buying an additional 787,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 201,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,284. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.