Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.13 Million in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.41% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 75,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,081,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period.

IYK traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.36. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,824. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $141.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

