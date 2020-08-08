Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.24% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDMV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 536.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 93,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 377,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDMV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,327. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86.

