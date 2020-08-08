Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 14,193 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1,045.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.24. 15,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $213.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

