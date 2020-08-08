Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 23,898 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.27. 173,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,816. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

