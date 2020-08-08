Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in 3M by 20.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $775,000. AXA boosted its position in 3M by 15.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in 3M by 875.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 552,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in 3M by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Bank of America raised their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

MMM traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $156.91. 787,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.67. The firm has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

