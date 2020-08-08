Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,535 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 0.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.65. 4,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,365. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37.

