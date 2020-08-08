James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JHX opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 21.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 273,181 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 45.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 544,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 169,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 4,594.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 62,255 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 64.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

