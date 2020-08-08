JD Coin Market Capitalization Hits $4.24 Million (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. JD Coin has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $542,554.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JD Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.83 or 0.01970778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00194826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00110821 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,146,157 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.