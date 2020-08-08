JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $637.85

JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $637.85 and traded as high as $657.00. JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at $655.40, with a volume of 1,040,040 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 570 ($7.01) to GBX 625 ($7.69) in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 670 ($8.25) to GBX 680 ($8.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 879.58 ($10.82).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 633.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 637.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.36.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.