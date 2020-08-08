JET8 (J8T) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $779.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. JET8 has a market cap of $491,401.63 and approximately $779.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.48 or 0.01972491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00098765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00192721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00110682 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

