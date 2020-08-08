Jetcoin (JET) Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $196,308.36 and $222,170.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.04 or 0.04970592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

