Jibrel Network Market Cap Tops $5.08 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $7,638.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.40 or 0.04979730 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050375 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029662 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bibox, Coinrail and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

