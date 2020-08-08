JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JKS shares. ValuEngine lowered JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NYSE JKS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 70.7% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 128,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

