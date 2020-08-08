John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $248.01

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $248.01 and traded as low as $204.60. John Wood Group shares last traded at $207.70, with a volume of 1,222,485 shares traded.

WG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 353.50 ($4.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 207.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 248.01.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,270 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,514.60 ($3,094.51). Also, insider David Kemp bought 1,883 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,142.60 ($5,097.96). Insiders acquired 5,004 shares of company stock worth $1,080,344 in the last 90 days.

About John Wood Group (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

