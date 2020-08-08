Joint Ventures Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,389.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $47,235.12 and approximately $1,389.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

