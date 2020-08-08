JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. 152,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,229,366. The firm has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

