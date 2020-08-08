JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $550.02

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $550.02 and traded as high as $557.95. JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at $555.00, with a volume of 117,570 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $438.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 550.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 561.48.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is an investment holding company. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from investments in India. The Company also invests in companies, which earn a material part of their revenues from India. The Company will not invest in the other countries of the Indian sub-continent nor in Sri Lanka.

