JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $891.72

Shares of JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $891.72 and traded as high as $922.78. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust shares last traded at $906.00, with a volume of 22,994 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 891.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 985.52. The firm has a market cap of $217.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

