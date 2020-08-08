JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust (LON:JUSC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $291.22

JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC (LON:JUSC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.22 and traded as high as $295.30. JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust shares last traded at $294.00, with a volume of 56,619 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.77 million and a PE ratio of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 291.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.86.

JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

