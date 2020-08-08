JUST (JST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.87 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. JUST has a market capitalization of $68.90 million and $12.87 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can currently be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 264.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00110096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.63 or 0.01969978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00192280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00110275 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,433,850,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

