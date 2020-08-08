JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. JUST Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00107556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.35 or 0.01974486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00194176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00110864 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. JUST Stablecoin’s official website is just.network.

JUST Stablecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

