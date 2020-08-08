K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.30% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF alerts:

Shares of SILJ stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,294. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $17.21.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.