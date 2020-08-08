K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $375,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 26,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.16.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $371,223.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,591 shares of company stock worth $13,224,188 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.42 on Friday, hitting $273.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,104,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,657,540. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $266.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

