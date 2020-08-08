K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $1.07 Million in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 805.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 642.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $5,086,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $1,304,973.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,399.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,176,987 shares of company stock worth $58,190,270. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $54.02. 2,090,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,833. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -80.93 and a beta of -0.38. Chewy Inc has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura upped their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

