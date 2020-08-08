K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $1.14 Million in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 363.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,168 shares during the period. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $239,074,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 170.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,255,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,213,000 after purchasing an additional 790,769 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,573,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,030,000 after purchasing an additional 594,693 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $18,696,000.

In related news, major shareholder Associates Vi L.P. Venrock sold 1,013,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $79,058,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $3,352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,058,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,724,819 shares of company stock worth $451,455,245.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.67 million. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

