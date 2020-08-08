K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,690 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $93,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $73,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,684 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.96.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

