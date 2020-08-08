K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.52. 258,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,043. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.