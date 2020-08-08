K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 2,995 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.14.

EL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.97. 14,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,329. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.97.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

