KAASO Hits Market Cap of $52,246.74 (KAASO)

KAASO (CURRENCY:KAASO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. One KAASO token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Coinlim, VinDAX and EtherFlyer. Over the last seven days, KAASO has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. KAASO has a total market cap of $52,246.74 and approximately $9.00 worth of KAASO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KAASO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.48 or 0.01972491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00098765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00192721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00110682 BTC.

KAASO Token Profile

KAASO’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,599,999 tokens. KAASO’s official Twitter account is @

. KAASO’s official website is kaaso.com.

KAASO Token Trading

KAASO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAASO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KAASO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KAASO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KAASO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KAASO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.