Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kaman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of KAMN traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $44.82. 160,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,075. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. Kaman has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.09 million. Kaman had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

In other news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $107,514.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard R. Barnhart acquired 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,384.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 275.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 66.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 81,647 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kaman by 31.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kaman by 8.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kaman by 4.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

