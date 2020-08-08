KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 10,110,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,619,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 400.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $881,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

KAR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,067. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.