Kava.io (KAVA) Market Cap Hits $145.86 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for about $4.36 or 0.00037030 BTC on exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $145.86 million and approximately $76.80 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 76.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006074 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

