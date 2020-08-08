KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $445.19

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $445.19 and traded as high as $594.00. KAZ Minerals shares last traded at $586.00, with a volume of 558,752 shares.

KAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 510 ($6.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital upgraded KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 609.29 ($7.50).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 517.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 445.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89.

About KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.