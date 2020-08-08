KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. KBR updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.50-1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,781. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -106.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB increased their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other KBR news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,739.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

