Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,700 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 853,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

KELYA stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 40,957 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Kelly Services by 55.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

