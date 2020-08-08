Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KELTF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.05 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.33. 18,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,304. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.