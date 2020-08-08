Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.84

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $10.93. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 487 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 90,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

