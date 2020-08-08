Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 162,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,142. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd acquired 1,454,545 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 100,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 784,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,574.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

