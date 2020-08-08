Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $313.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.14 million. Kforce reported sales of $338.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sidoti cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 38,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,254.40. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $283,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,379. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kforce by 212.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kforce by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Kforce by 52.7% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Kforce has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $42.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

