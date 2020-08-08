KickToken (KICK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $344,105.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 33% against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exmo, Bilaxy and Dcoin. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $344,105.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.52 or 0.04967228 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029687 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014039 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,248,672,861,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,726,063,634 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, HitBTC, Exmo, Bilaxy, COSS, OOOBTC, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, YoBit, KuCoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox, Coinsbit, BitMart, ABCC, Livecoin and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

