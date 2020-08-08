Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)’s share price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16, 9,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 669% from the average session volume of 1,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kidoz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -1.43.

About Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

