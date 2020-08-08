Kimberly K. Ryan Sells 3,100 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $102,052.00.

Hillenbrand stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. 761,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,558. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -100.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 49.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 69.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

