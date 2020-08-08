Kin (KIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $81,604.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Kin has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $14.42 million and approximately $81,604.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Stellarport, DDEX and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00108206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.53 or 0.01973596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00194204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00111107 BTC.

About Kin

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox, Stellarport, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, COSS, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Allbit, CoinFalcon and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.